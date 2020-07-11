Two Killed in Lagos Building Collapse

Two persons, including a child, have died in the early morning three-storey building collapse at 20 Freeman street, Lagos Island on Saturday as emergency team rescued eight others.

The incident, which happened at 3am Saturday, claimed two lives including a child among the 10 occupants of the building.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Zonal Director, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the situation report indicates 2 as the total death while eight others were rescued.

“Operations have ended but clearance and removal of rubbles continue,” the zonal director said.

Farinloye further disclosed that the affected families newly moved into the building as the previous occupants had moved out with the excuses that renovation would be carried out.

“But it was alleged that the developer brought in these affected population while renovation works were still ongoing,” Farinloye added.

Featured Image Credit: Thisday

