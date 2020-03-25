trump-pence-fema-hq-reuters-200325_hpEmbed_20200325-063406_3x2_992

U.S. Senate Passes $2 Trillion Stimulus Plan as Coronavirus Cases Climb

With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.

The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.

President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic’s new epicenter.

Featured Image Credit: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

 

