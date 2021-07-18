UK Health Minister Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Taking Vaccine

The United Kingdom health minister Sajid Javid has tested positive for coronavirus despite taking complete doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, BBC reports.

Mr Javid’s positive test comes as the UK on Friday recorded over 50,000 daily cases of the virus for the first time since mid-January.

Announcing the development in a video posted on his official Twitter page, Mr Javid disclosed that he is now self-isolating.

The health minister said he decided to take the COVID-19 test on Saturday morning after having a “groggy feeling” on Friday night; the result came back positive

“I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it’s come out positive, so I’m now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of a PCR test.

“I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild,” Mr Javid in the video said.

Urging UK citizens to get vaccinated, the health minister also advised those with groggy feelings to take the lateral flow test.

“If everyone plays their part, you’re not only protecting yourself and your loved ones but you’re also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life,” he added.

Mr Javid was in June, appointed the country’s health minister after his predecessor Matt Hancock breached social-distancing rules.

The rapid lateral flow tests are conducted on individuals without symptoms of COVID-19. The tests function like pregnancy tests detecting cases in just 30 minutes.

This development continues to raise concerns on the effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is currently being administered to Nigerians as Buhari regime seek to immunise the country against the deadly virus that has continued to ravage the world.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Hancock had in the heat of the first wave tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Johnson was hospitalised at the intensive care unit of St Thomas’ Hospital after falling seriously ill. Both men later recovered from the virus.

