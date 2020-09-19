WEEKLY RECAP | “Kanayo O. Kanayo Graduates From Law School” and 9 Other Stories You Missed

As expected, this week featured many groundbreaking news. For your convenience, below is a compilation of some significant happenings during the week, that you might have missed.

NPF LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION ON POLICE OFFICER SMOKING SHISHA IN UNIFORM

The Nigerian Police Force has announced that it has begun investigation into a viral video making rounds on social media where an officer of the law was seen smoking shisha. The Police Force took to its Facebook page to assure the public that it has launched an investigation to establish the authenticity of the viral video and the identity of the man in it.

TRAIN RAMS INTO A BUS IN OSHODI

A train on Tuesday ran into a Ford Ecoline 250 bus at the ARENA crossing, pushing it through to Oshodi Under-bridge. As at the time of filling this report, no particular death has been recorded and men of the Lagos State Maintenance Agency (LASMA) were reported to have been very swift in arriving the scene for a rescue operation and further assessments.

EDO 2020: TINUBU ENDORSES IZE-IYAMU, ASKS EDO VOTERS TO REJECT OBASEKI

Ahead of the Edo state governorship election scheduled to hold today 19th September, former governor of Lagos and chieftain of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has enjoined the people of Edo state to reject the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki. His speech partly goes:

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election… Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine Democracy in the Country.”

NEYMAR COULD FACE A SEVEN-MATCH BAN FOR PUNCHING ALVARO GONZALEZ

Neymar Jr, the Brazilian star who was sent off for Paris Saint-Germain after VAR found that he had thrown a punch at Gonzalez, could face a seven-match ban. Neymar after the match alleged that Gonzalez called him a “monkey motherf*****”, which infuriated the Brazilian and resulted in him throwing a punch at his rival. Alvaro has however taken to his social media handle to deny the allegations, labeling Neymar a ‘bad loser.’

KANAYO O. KANAYO GRADUATES FROM LAW SCHOOL

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has graduated from the Nigerian Law School. He made the revelation on his Instagram page where he posted a picture of himself in the legal attire alongside a short appreciation post to God. He said that: “To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Kanayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR (Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”

View this post on Instagram

To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)

A post shared by Kanayo O. Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo) on Sep 15, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

YOU DON’T HAVE RIGHT TO PROTEST HIGH ELECTRICITY TARRIFF – POLICE TELL YOUTHS

Some Nigerian youths who took to the streets of Abuja to protest against the increased electricity tariff, were spotted in a viral video being assaulted by some policemen. One of the protesters noted that the protest at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) office in Abuja was a peaceful one, but were disrupted by police officers who assaulted them, telling them that “they have no right to protest.”

KIDDWAYA: I WOULDN’T HAVE GIVEN ERICA MY MONEY, IF I HAD WON

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has said that he wouldn’t have given Erica his money, if he had won the Big Brother Naija N85 million prize. Kiddwaya’s dad, Terry Waya, had earlier promised Erica’s fans that half of the prize money would go to Erica, if his son wins the prize. However, during an interview with Hot FM Lagos, Kiddwaya revealed that the prize money would have been put to a better use.

NAVAL OFFICER FIGHTS WITH LAGOS TASK FORCE OVER BRT LANE

A naval officer on Wednesday clashed with Lagos task force operatives along Ikeja along for using the BRT lane. The governor’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, who shared the video of the incident on Twitter, revealed that the unnamed naval officer was warned to desist from using the BRT lane but he insisted a car behind him driven by a woman be allowed through, too. “He has however been arrested” the Chief Press Secretary added.

WIFE OF POPULAR NIGHTLIFE KING, LASCATTER, ACCUSES HIM OF SEXUALLY MOLESTING THEIR 5-MONTH-OLD BABY

Diana Faith, the 24-year-old wife of popular nightlife king, Temidayo Lucky Kafaru, aka Lascatter, has accused him of sexually molesting their 5 month-old daughter. However, Lascatter had denied the sexual molestation allegations leveled against him, saying it was a set-up by Diana and her mother.

RIOT IN OSOGBO AS JTF CHASES SUSPECTED YAHOO BOYS TO DEATH

There was uproar in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday after men of the Joint Task Force allegedly chased a suspected internet fraudster to death, while others sustained serious injuries. Some angry youths of the community then took the dead body to the Government House and protested wildly, calling on the government to address quickly the incessant harassment of young men by SARS and other security agencies. The angry youths also reportedly damaged the vehicle of the Nigeria Police at Oke-Fia.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.