Why Buhari Suspended Magu – Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami said on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Malami, in a statement by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, said the President’s action was to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

He added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.”

