Yoruba Groups Warn Against Politicisation of Amotekun Security Outfit

A coalition of Yoruba groups, under the aegis of Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), has warned against use of Amotekun security outfit to achieve political gains.

The group, in a statement by its Co-ordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, vowed to resist any attempt to throw the South-West geo-political region into needless chaos, destruction and desolation by those wishing to use the security outfit negatively.

The YAF, which described the recent activities of the Prof. Banji Akintoye-led Yoruba World Congress (YWC) allegedly aimed at ensuring the violent secession of the South-West geo-political zone from Nigeria, said: “It is now very clear that the ultimate objective of the YWC and its cohorts is violence and secession. They are only, by their nefarious and unpatriotic activities, bent on bringing hardship and disaster to the peace-loving people of the South-West.

“In fact, the recent subversive activities of the YWC and its cohorts underscore the need for the government and the security agencies to be more informed about the divisive tendencies of these groups and nip it in the bud.

“The YWC, which is the arrowhead of these ignominious groups is, through and through, an organisation working for the dismemberment of the Nigerian nation.

“The statement, antics and body language of the YWC are enough clear indications of the sinister plans by some of these so-called Yoruba self-determination groups and their leaders like Prof. Akintoye, to lead their innocent and unsuspecting people to secede from Nigeria.

“In fact, the infiltration and hijacking of the Amotekun security outfit by these selfish groups and persons is one of their plans to use the South-West security apparatus to achieve their devilish aim of seceding and dismembering Nigeria.

“With Amotekun, they plan to sustain unprovoked attacks and intensify the provocation of other Nigerians, especially northerners, in the pursuit of their selfish and devilish agenda to cause the disintegration of the country.”

