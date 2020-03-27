Zamfara Governorship Election: Supreme Court Dismisses APC’s Application

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for judicial review filed by the APC in Zamfara State against Senator Kabiru Marafa and 179 others.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the application is a vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of court process.

The court awarded the cost of N2m to be paid by the applicant to the 1st to 140th respondents.

Justice Okoro further held that the apex court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain an application seeking a review of its own judgment as the finality of the judgment of the supreme court is sealed and cannot be reviewed under any guise.

Justice Centus Nweze, however, disagrees with the other members of the panel as he reads a dissenting judgment upholding the application of the APC.

He insists that it is better to admit an error instead of justifying an error that fails to represent justice. He adds that the Supreme Court can reverse itself.

Justice Nweze further insists that the judgment of the court favors the PDP who was not a party to the suit in the first place and orders the setting aside the earlier judgment of the court.

