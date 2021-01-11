Zulum Distributes Farm Inputs to 1,200 Farmers for Dry Season Farming

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has distributed varieties of farm inputs to 1,200 farmers in Damasak to boost food production during the dry farming season.

Damasak is the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in the North senatorial district of the state.

Zulum traveled in the company of the senator representing the district and an indigene of Damasak, Abubakar Kyari.

The governor, who was in Damasak last Saturday, distributed water pumps as key components of irrigation; fertilizer, seeds, chemicals and N5,000 each to the 1,200 farmers, all of whom would be cultivating rice and onions among other food crops.

The event was facilitated by the state ministry of agriculture under the leadership of its commissioner, Bukar Talba, who also spoke at the launch.

Damasak community members led by Senator Kyari thanked Zulum for his ‘unquantifiable support’, expressing their determination to increase food production in line with the governor’s vision in agriculture for the state.

The governor has always had it as one of his cardinal points that unless resettled communities are engaged in agricultural activities, there could be problems resulting from unsustainable dependence on food aid from donors.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.