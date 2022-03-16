2023: Please Give Me Another Opportunity, Atiku Begs PDP Leaders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally informed the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections, Channels Television reports.

He made his interest known on Tuesday during a meeting with the PDP leaders in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the main opposition party in the 2019 general elections, begged for another opportunity to represent the PDP in the coming poll.

He also promised to build bridges across the regions if given the ticket to fly the party’s flag when Nigerians go to the poll next year.

“Please join me in building bridges across this country so that every part of this country will have a sense of belonging,” he told the crowd of PDP leaders at the meeting.

“Leaders, elders, wise men of our great party, I call on you to please give me another opportunity to advance all these ideals of our party so that we can consolidate democracy, unity, and development of our country.”

The former vice president thanked the PDP leaders for honouring his invitation to attend the meeting.

At the end of the discussion, he took to social media to share photos of the meeting.

“Today’s meeting with the Board of Trustees of the PDP shows clearly that our party is organic and ready to lead Nigeria into a brighter future,” he said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

____

