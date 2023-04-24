Connect with us

222m Nigerians Used Telephones In 2022, Says NBS

Published

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that a total of 222.6 million telephone subscribers were in Nigeria as at end of 2022.

The bureau disclosed this in its Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information report for the last quarter of 2022, released in Abuja on Monday.

The data indicated an increase of 27.1 million subscribers over the 195.5 million subscribers recorded at the end of 2021.

The report showed that the figure for the last quarter of 2022 represented a 13.87 per cent rise in voice subscriptions on a year-on-year basis.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report showed growth stood at 4.89 per cent.

It also recorded a total of 154.9 million active internet subscribers at the end of 2022 compared to 142 million recorded at the end of 2021.

“This represents a 9.07 per cent increase in active internet subscriptions year-on-year, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, internet subscription grew by 1.35 per cent.’’

Lagos State had the highest number of active telephone users in 2022 with 26.5 million, on state-by-state analysis and followed by Ogun and Kano States with 13 million and 12.4 users, respectively.

The data also indicated that Lagos State had the highest number of internet users at 18.7 million subscribers, followed by Ogun with 9.2 million subscribers and Kano State with 8.5 million subscribers.

However, Bayelsa recorded the least number of 1.1 million internet users, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1.3 million and 1.5 million subscribers, respectively,’’ it stated.

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

