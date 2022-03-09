Senator-John-James-Akpanudoedehe

APC Crisis Deepens as Akpanudoedehe Resigns

The Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudoedehe has resigned.

The Nation reports that the embattled Secretary submitted his resignation letter to Caretaker Committee Acting Chairman, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello during a routine meeting of the committee at the party Secretariat in Abuja.

