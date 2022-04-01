Army Dismisses Viral Video Of Soldier Allegedly Abandoned by Colleagues

The Nigerian Army on Thursday described as misleading the viral video of a soldier who claimed he had been abandoned by his colleagues, Channels Television reports.

“I’ve suffered a lot,” the soldier with the name tag Musa said in the video. “I’m trying to save my life. I’m the only one in the bush. The remaining soldiers have ran and left me. God, help me. God, protect my life.”

In a statement signed by spokesperson Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said the video was shot by the soldier after he absconded from his duty.

“Contrary to the claims and impression created by the soldier in the video footage, preliminary investigations have revealed that the video footage was a deliberate attempt to shield himself from being accused of cowardice, having abandoned his colleagues during an ongoing clearance operation in Gurara, Niger State,” the statement said.

“It could be recalled that troops of the NA, recently carried out a clearance operation in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. Disappointingly, during an encounter, the said soldier abandoned his colleagues and absconded in an outright display of cowardice and possible sabotage, which negate the precepts of the military profession.

“Sensing the gravity of his action and its consequences, the soldier surreptitiously uploaded the video online in a calculated attempt to whip-up public sentiment and cover up his act of cowardice. The soldier’s action amounts to a betrayal of the esprit de corps and comradery that are synomous with a military unit and fighting formation, particularly during operations. The soldier’s conduct is therefore an aberration and against the ethics and core values of the military profession.

“The video footage is thus, in all intent, and purpose a misrepresentation of what actually transpired between the soldier and his colleagues.

The soldier has rejoined his unit and further investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the reasons behind his unprofessional conduct.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.