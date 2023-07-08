Asisat Oshoala Shortlisted for 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

Asisat Oshoala, a Super Falcons forward from Nigeria, has been selected as a finalist for the coveted Ballon d’Or Award in 2023.

The award’s organizer, France Football, announced the announcement on July 7 via their official Twitter account.

Oshoala has been nominated for a Socrates Award, which honors remarkable acts of solidarity performed by professional football players. She is one of the five people who have made the shortlist for the prize, which was created last year and is named for the illustrious Brazilian footballer Socrates.

Vinicius Jnr (Brazil/Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), and Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave) are the other candidates in this area, in addition to Oshoala.

The nomination honors Oshoala for her outstanding contributions to her neighborhood through the founding of the Oshoala Academy. The academy’s beneficiaries are intended to receive high-quality life skills instruction as well as football training. Through athletics, it also gives young women more self-confidence, reshaping them into community role models and advocates for the abilities they learn.

The notification also indicated that on September 6, the nominees for the other categories, including the men’s and women’s, Yachine Trophy and Kopa Trophy, will be made public.

In order to get ready for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, Oshoala is currently in Australia with the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s national women’s football team.

The Super Falcons are placed in Group B and will face Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland during the group stages of the tournament.

