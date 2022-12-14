Ask PDP Why Insurgency Festers, FG Replies Atiku

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has blasted the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for claiming not to understand the Boko Haram phenomenon, a situation he said was nurtured by his party, Punch reports.

He said the former Vice President should not feign ignorance, as it was under his party’s watch, the Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009.

Recall that Atiku recently claimed, during a Channels TV town hall meeting, that he did not understand the Boko Haram phenomenon, lamenting that despite the efforts of the Nigerian Army, the insurgency had not been eliminated.

Atiku had during the meeting said, “I still cannot understand why we should have Boko Haram. You see, I served in Borno State when it was in the Northeast as a Customs officer, and I was patrolling the entire Northeast, so I am very conversant with the vegetation and with the border areas. I still cannot find a place in the Borno areas where anybody can hide and not be seen. I cannot honestly understand the Boko Haram phenomenon.”

However, in his reaction, while speaking at an event meant to showcase the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari , the minister noted that the former VP does not need to go far to understand what happened, asking him to discuss with the hierarchy of the party why it allowed Boko Haram to operate freely, bombing cities, motor parks, schools and other soft targets.

He said, “Well, the Excellency does not need to go far to get answers to his questions, he should ask his party; the Peoples Democratic Party, under whose watch the Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009.

“For six years, until 2015, when our administration assumed office and inherited Boko Haram, the PDP more or less nurtured the insurgents into the monsters they later became. Alhaji Atiku should ask his party why it allowed Boko Haram to operate freely, bombing cities, motor parks, schools, and other soft targets.

“Alhaji Atiku, who was then residing in Abuja before porting to his new abode in Dubai, should ask his party, the PDP, why it allowed Boko Haram to bomb the police headquarters, the UN complex, a shopping mall, and motor parks in Abuja, with such ease.”

The Information Minister added that the presidential candidate should instead thank patriotic troops for creating a peaceful environment for economic activities to thrive in the North-East region.

“Boko Haram terrorists have been cleared from most of their strongholds, where remnants are stuck in Lake Chad areas that are difficult to access.

“While on the campaign trail and throwing political jabs, we advise His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to note the popular idiom that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones,” he concluded.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.