Atiku Wins First LGA in Rivers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been declared winner of the just-concluded 2023 presidential election in Okrika local government area of Rivers State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okrika, headquarters of the LGA, is the hometown of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Atiku garnered a total of 8,476 votes to defeat Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Peter Obi and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 4,018 votes and 2,729 votes respectively.

