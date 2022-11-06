Bandits Open Fire on Vehicle, Abduct Pregnant Woman, Teenage Daughter

A pregnant woman and her teenage daughter have been abducted at Akilibu village located along Kaduna-Abuja highway, Daily Trust reports.

The incident happened around 8:30 pm on Saturday. The bandits reportedly went straight to their victims’ house to abduct them.

The bandits stormed the house with the intention of abducting the woman’s husband but he was not at home at the time of their arrival.

Residents disclosed that they shot sporadically to scare the villagers away.

A neighbor of the victims who didn’t want to be named said the housewife identified as Adama was abducted alongside four of her children but the bandits later released three of them.

“We couldn’t sleep because of the gunshots. They (bandits) came to the village around 8:30pm when people were still awake. They went straight to the man’s house who is a local farm manager but he was not at home at the time.”

Another resident who identified himself as Ashir Akilibu said the bandits took them by surprise because they disguised as security personnel.

He said the villagers mistook them for security men since soldiers and police usually frequent the village on patrol.

After the abduction the bandits while crossing the highway opened fire on a vehicle.

It was not clear if they succeeded in abducting any traveller on the road before they went into the bush.

Contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mohammed Jalige who promised to call back after getting details of the incident had not done so as at the time of filling this report.

