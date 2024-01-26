Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Beware Of Fake Senate Loan Scam, Akpabio Warns Nigerians

Published

The Office of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has issued a warning to the public regarding a fraudulent online loan application circulating on social media platforms.

The fake offer, titled “N200,000 Palliative Loan By the Senate,” features a misleading image of Senator Akpabio alongside the coat of arms and the logo of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This deceptive scheme, posted on Facebook under the account name Templeshort, falsely claims to provide instant loan approval.

Members of the public are asked to pay no attention to the advertisement as it did not originate from the Office of the President of the Senate. Instead, it is the work of fraudsters and unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit unsuspecting Nigerians.

The official spokesperson for the President of the Senate, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, emphasized that the Senate has no affiliation with Templeshort and is not associated with any Facebook handle operating under that name.

Furthermore, the President of the Senate is not involved in any loan program or palliative arrangement.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is not collaborating with the CBN or any other financial institution on any loan facility as a form of palliative,” Hon Eyiboh stressed.

The public is strongly advised to exercise caution and vigilance in the face of these criminal elements who employ deceitful methods to target unsuspecting Nigerians.

The advertisement and similar ones claiming to be sponsored online by the Senate for loans or palliative measures are false. There is no such loan or palliative initiative within the office of the President of the Senate or under the name of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Hon Eyiboh urged the public to disregard such scams and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

SERAP Tells Akpabio, Abbas To Cut Down N344.85bn NASS Budget

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Godswill Akpabio yesterday, urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas,...

January 15, 2024

News

I Have No Hand In Your Removal From Senate, Akpabio Replies Abbo

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed his alleged involvement in the political travail of Senator Elisha Abbo, who was sacked from the Senate by...

October 17, 2023

News

Senate Condemns ‘Satanic’ Impeachment Attempt Claims Against Akpabio

The Senate denied on Saturday that senators were plotting to remove the Senate’s president, Godswill Akpabio, calling the assertions diabolical and untrue. “Our attention...

September 17, 2023

News

Supreme Court Restores Akpabio as APC’s Candidate For Akwa Ibom North

The Supreme Court has restored former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa...

January 20, 2023

Copyright ©