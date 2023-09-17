Senate Condemns ‘Satanic’ Impeachment Attempt Claims Against Akpabio

The Senate denied on Saturday that senators were plotting to remove the Senate’s president, Godswill Akpabio, calling the assertions diabolical and untrue.

“Our attention has just been drawn to syndicated satanic verses in a section of the media, of purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate,” the upper chamber declared in a statement by Yemi Adaramodu, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity.

The statement claims that the Nigerian Senate is a single, close-knit family.

“This imaginative composition is in the realm of the fake and fallacious story of 100m per legislator,” it said.

“It’s apt to note that the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio has carried out its Legislative and constitutional duties diligently.”

Adaramodu argued that the Senate had passed “life-enhancing” bills and motions, within a span of less than 60 legislative days, adding that service chiefs and ministers, among others, were screened and confirmed in addition to oversight functions.

“We urge the fifth columnists, who operate undoubtedly outside the Senate, desperate to cause disharmony through media stunts and thus clipping the wings of Nigeria’s democracy, to take caution,” the statement continued.

“The Senate should be allowed fresh air to settle down for its national assignments, so that the Nigerian project can move forward. The media too, should be discerning not to be used as hand tool to these retailers of fake and bad news.”

