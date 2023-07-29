Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Blinken Offers Ousted Niger Leader ‘Unflagging’ US Support

Published

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces his appointment of Gayle Smith as the new State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security as he speaks about U.S. leadership in fighting the coronavirus pandemic at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 5, 2021. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

According to a statement released by the State Department on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged Washington’s unwavering support for former Niger leader Mohamed Bazoum and warned those holding him that “hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance” were in jeopardy.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who has been in charge of the Presidential Guard since 2011, has proclaimed himself the new president of Niger following a coup earlier this week in which the pro-Western Bazoum was imprisoned.

Blinken, who was wrapping up a multi-nation Pacific tour, called Bazoum for the second time in as many days to offer America’s “unflagging support,” department spokesman Matt Miller said in a statement.

The US secretary of state also “praised Bazoum’s role in promoting security not only in Niger but the wider West Africa region,” and said Washington would keep working to “ensure the full restoration of constitutional order and democratic rule in Niger.”

In a separate call to former Nigerien leader Mahamadou Issoufou, Blinken expressed concern over Bazoum’s ongoing detention, and that “negotiations to ensure constitutional order in Niger were at an impasse.”

He told Issoufou that he “regretted that those detaining Bazoum were threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance” to Niamey, and asked Issoufou to keep working on Bazoum’s behalf, Miller said.

Washington had already warned it could cease security and other cooperation with Niger, where about 1,000 US troops are stationed — for now.

Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna about the situation in Niger, emphasizing the “urgency of efforts to restore constitutional order” in the jihadist-hit West African nation.

AFP

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

US Announces Visa Ban on Nigerians Undermining Democracy

The United States has announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy, noting that this was part of the action to advance...

January 25, 2023

News

U.S. Cancels $130m Military Aid For Egypt Over Human Rights Concerns

Raising human rights concerns, the Biden administration has cancelled USD 130 million military aid to Egypt on Friday. This comes just days after it...

January 29, 2022

News

#EndSARS Report: Why We’re Yet to Act, Buhari Tells Blinken

Three days after a leaked report of the Lagos State #EndSARS judicial panel went viral, which indicted the nation’s security forces of opening fire...

November 19, 2021

News

BREAKING: US Removes Nigeria From Religious Violators’ List

The United States has removed Nigeria from its list of religious violators, even as it blacklisted Russia, China and eight other countries “as Countries...

November 17, 2021

Copyright ©