Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: US Announces Visa Ban on Nigerians Undermining Democracy

Published

The United States has announced visa restrictions on some Nigerians accused of undermining democracy, noting that this was part of the action to advance democracy and tackle corruption in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said that the sanctioned individuals, whose name he did not reveal, would be ineligible for US visas.

The top-ranking diplomat also explained that some family members of those barred from the US may also be subjected to the same restriction.

He stated, ”We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

‘’Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

‘’Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.’’

Blinken clarified that the visa restriction was not targeted at the Nigerian people or the government.

He described it as a reflection of the US government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s aspiration to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

‘’The visa restrictions announced today are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria. The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law,’’ the statement said.

The development is coming barely two months after the political counselor at the US Embassy in Nigeria, Rolf Olson, said that the US would impose visa sanctions on people who try to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

Speaking at the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship alumni association seminar last November, Olson said sanctions had been placed on persons who undermined the nation’s election before and would be repeated in the next election.

He said, ‘’Even a small number of troublemakers can cause substantial havoc to an election. It takes a comprehensive effort to try to eliminate the use of violence and inflammatory rhetoric.

“Individuals seeking to undermine the democratic process, including through violence, may be found ineligible for visas to the United States. We have imposed visa restrictions in the past against those responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process, and remain fully willing to do so again in the context of the upcoming elections.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Terror Alert: U.S. to Evacuate Citizens, Embassy Staff From Nigeria

The United States government has authorised the evacuation of its government employees and their families from Nigeria over potential terrorist attacks, Punch reports. The...

October 26, 2022

News

Biden, Macron Express Outrage Over Mass Graves with 440 Ukrainians

The United States President, Joe Biden and France’s President, Emmanuel Macron have expressed outrage at the discovery of mass graves with 440 Ukrainians in...

September 17, 2022

News

Nigerian Poses as Ventilator Seller, Defrauds US $30 Million

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has declared a Nigerian, Chidozie Collins Obasi, wanted over $30m fraud, Punch reports. The FBI said Obasi...

September 11, 2022

News

US Presents Nuclear Detection Equipment to Nigeria

The United States government yesterday presented a mobile nuclear detection system worth over $2 million to the Nigeria Police, saying the gesture was meant...

March 26, 2022

Copyright ©