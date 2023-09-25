Russia Adds ICC President, Hofmanski, To Wanted List

On Monday, the Russian government announced that it has added the head of the International Criminal Court, who is calling for President Vladimir Putin’s arrest, to its wanted list.

“Polishman Hofmanski Piotr Jozef. wanted in accordance with a section of the Russian Federation’s Criminal Code,” the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news organizations.

Details later…

AFP

