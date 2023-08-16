Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Putin Offers Military, Tech Ties To Countries Against The West

Published

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA  MAY 20, 2020: Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen in his office in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence during a videoconference meeting with the president of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS Ðîññèÿ. Ìîñêîâñêàÿ îáëàñòü. Ïðåçèäåíò ÐÔ Âëàäèìèð Ïóòèí â Íîâî-Îãàðåâî âî âðåìÿ âñòðå÷è â ðåæèìå âèäåîêîíôåðåíöèè ñ ïðåçèäåíòîì Ðåñïóáëèêè Òàòàðñòàí Ðóñòàìîì Ìèííèõàíîâûì. Àëåêñåé Íèêîëüñêèé/ïðåññ-ñëóæáà ïðåçèäåíòà ÐÔ/ÒÀÑÑ

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says his country is prepared to deepen bilateral ties with countries pursuing their national interests against the West.

He said his country which has been in fierce war with Ukraine and hostility with its Western allies, will provide technological and military partnerships in those countries.

Putin made this known in a video address to the international military-technical forum Army-2023 in Moscow region, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Russia is open to deepening equal technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries, with everyone who defends their national interests, their independent path of development,” Putin said.

The Russian leader further said, an “equal indivisible security system” is “fundamentally important,” as he proposed the development of cooperation in several spheres.

This came on the heels of the Niger coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratic government, which made Putin see Mali and Burkina Faso.

Putin, after the Niger coup, visited Burkina Faso military leader, Colonel Ibraheem Traore, and also made a phone call to his Malian counterpart, Assimi Goita.

Although Putin said he called for a peaceful resolution in the West African country, as the military takeover is spreading through the Sahel, unfounded reports say his capitalising on it to gain influence.

Speaking further on the agreements with countries, the Russian leader said, “And we expect that, as before, important agreements and export contracts will be signed on the sidelines of the forum.

“In fact, we are talking about creating a new independent science-intensive and high-tech industry. And of course, we suggest paying attention to the innovative and civilian products of our defense industry enterprises. These are boats and helicopters, amphibians and drones for the widest range of applications,” he added.

He said Russia offers its partners a wide range of modern weapons, including “the latest control systems, intelligence, high-precision weapons and robotics.”

Putin hoped the forum will help strengthen “military and military-technical partnership for the benefit of security and stability in the emerging multipolar world.”

Anadolu Agency reports that the event, in which hundreds of Russian companies of the military-industrial complex will present their products, is expected to end on Sunday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Africa

Arresting President Putin A ‘Declaration Of War’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa stated in court documents made public on Tuesday that detaining Vladimir Putin would be equivalent to declaring war...

July 18, 2023

News

ICC Judges Issue Arrest Warrant For Putin Over Ukraine

The International Criminal Court on Friday announced it had issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian...

March 18, 2023

News

Russia Frees Brittney Griner in Prisoner Swap

Moscow confirmed Thursday it had exchanged US basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been jailed in Russia, for notorious arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who...

December 9, 2022

News

Putin Signs Accord to Annex Four Occupied Ukraine Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia — at a grand...

October 1, 2022

Copyright ©