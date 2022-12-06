Connect with us

Buhari Nominates Ahmad, Adamu as CBN Deputy Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari , has written the Senate, seeking the screening and re-confirmation of the some former deputy governors of Central Bank of Nigeria, Punch reports.

President Buhari’s request is contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Buhari sought the re-confirmation of Aisha Ahmad and Edward Adamu as deputy governors in the CBN.

Similarly, in another letter, the president also wrote the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako from the Federal Capital Territory, as member of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Buhari, according to the President of the Senate, sent the proposal pursuant to section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended for the kind consideration of the Senate.

