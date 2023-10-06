Chicago Certificate: Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu Will Fail – Reno Omokri

Former Goodluck Jonathan assistant Reno Omokri shared his opinions on the latest controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic achievements.

Hours after Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, spoke at a press conference about Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University on Thursday, Omokri claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision in the case brought by the PDP presidential candidate against Tinubu would be decided only by legal position.

Omokri, who campaigned vigorously for Atiku during the 2023 presidential election said : : “Whether you like it or not, the Supreme Court won’t be moved by public opinion, public outrage, and public tantrums.

” The only thing that will move them is the position of the law, which in this case are the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

” Question 1: What is the qualification for the office of President? Answer: That you have a minimum of school leaving certificate or more.

” Question 2: Does Bola Tinubu have such a qualification or higher? Answer: By virtue of the yes answer from Mr. Caleb Westberg, given under oath, on the question of whether or not the same Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graduated from Chicago State University, is the same as the current President of Nigeria, he is more than eminently qualified.

“Nothing outside this will even be considered by the Supreme Court, no matter what is done. The only way you can prove that a person forged his academic credentials is by proving that he does not have the qualifications the said diploma purports that he has. And in this case, Bola Tinubu has been confirmed as a graduate of the school he said he graduated from.

“If you like, you can insult me until thy kingdom comes. The truth remains the truth. Facing reality does not mean you have abandoned your candidate. Powerful men are not served best by yes men. They need people who can tell them the truth when those around them tell them what they want to hear.”

