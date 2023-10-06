Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chicago Certificate: Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu Will Fail – Reno Omokri

Published

Former Goodluck Jonathan assistant Reno Omokri shared his opinions on the latest controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic achievements.

Hours after Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, spoke at a press conference about Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University on Thursday, Omokri claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision in the case brought by the PDP presidential candidate against Tinubu would be decided only by  legal position.

Omokri, who campaigned vigorously for Atiku during the 2023 presidential election said : : “Whether you like it or not, the Supreme Court won’t be moved by public opinion, public outrage, and public tantrums.

” The only thing that will move them is the position of the law, which in this case are the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

” Question 1: What is the qualification for the office of President? Answer: That you have a minimum of school leaving certificate or more.

” Question 2: Does Bola Tinubu have such a qualification or higher? Answer: By virtue of the yes answer from Mr. Caleb Westberg, given under oath, on the question of whether or not the same Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graduated from Chicago State University, is the same as the current President of Nigeria, he is more than eminently qualified.

“Nothing outside this will even be considered by the Supreme Court, no matter what is done. The only way you can prove that a person forged his academic credentials is by proving that he does not have the qualifications the said diploma purports that he has. And in this case, Bola Tinubu has been confirmed as a graduate of the school he said he graduated from.

“If you like, you can insult me until thy kingdom comes. The truth remains the truth. Facing reality does not mean you have abandoned your candidate. Powerful men are not served best by yes men. They need people who can tell them the truth when those around them tell them what they want to hear.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Chicago Certificate: Atiku Is A “Serial Loser” Who Is “Dedicated To Spreading Lies – APC

In response to Atiku Abubakar’s press conference on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records on Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a strong...

12 hours ago

Big Story

Tinubu Attended Chicago Varsity, Registrar Testifies In US Court

President Bola Tinubu attended and graduated from Chicago State University in 1979, according to Caleb Westberg, the university’s registrar, who made the affirmation on...

2 days ago

News

CSU Certificate: Atiku’s Journey To Chicago Varsity, A Fruitless Exercise – APC

On Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress reprimanded PDP and Atiku Abubakar for attempting to obtain President Bola Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University. Bala...

3 days ago

News

Certificate Scandal: ‘Tinubu Would Have Saved Nigerians The Embarrassment’ – Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, has lambasted President Bola Tinubu over his certificate gate, saying the president would have saved Nigerians what...

3 days ago

Copyright ©