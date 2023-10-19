Coalition to Tinubu: Compel Mele Kyari To Account For Missing Crude Worth $4.8BN

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in conjunction with Allied civil society organizations under the aegis of coalition of national civil society organizations against inept leaders has called on NNPCL GCEO Mele Kyari to Obey Court order and publicly disclose the whereabouts of proceed of stolen 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny light crude stolen and stored in china since 2015.

Professor Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr (Convener, Countryfirst movement) Comrade James Ezema (Deputy National Publicity secretary CNPP), and Alhaji Ali Abacha (National secretary, coalition of Nigeria civil society organization) while addressing journalist in a world press conference in Abuja said the NNPC/NNPCL has been at the center of the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light Crude in China since 2015 valued at 4.8 billion dollars at $100/barrel as leaked by a whistle-blower.

Nwaokobia said beyond preventing lawmakers from carrying out their constitutional oversight functions of probing oil theft cases, using the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr Mele Kolo Kyari has also refused to obey the order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to disclose and publish, in the interest of the public, the whereabouts of the proceeds of the sale of the 48 million Barrels of Bonny light Crude Oil Stolen from Nigeria and stored in china under his watch.

According to the Coalition a federal high court Judge, Justice F.A. Aliyu, made an order on July 12, 2023 and Since the order was made, till date, Engr Kyari has carried on as though the court did not exist, let alone issuing an ordered.

In view of the refusal of the Mele Kolo Kyari-led management of the NNPCL to obey the order of the Court and obvious efforts to frustrate every process that could lead to unraveling the mystery behind the illegal sale of the 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light Crude in China in 2015, valued at $4.8billion dollars as leaked by whistle-blowers, the group demanded for the immediate suspension of the NNPCL’s GCEO to pave way for unhindered investigation into the matter.

The group also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a matter of urgent national importance, to suspend Mele Kyari and carry out full forensic audit of the old NNPC and the new NNPCL under his watch.

Recall that in February 2023, a Ad hoc Committee openly accused then the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, as well as the INTERPOL, of interference in the committee’s investigation regarding the Exposure.

The Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Oil Theft, Mark Gbillah had said, “There is a group called Advocacy for Good Governance and Free Nigeria. That is the so-called Civil Society Organisation that wrote to the Attorney General claiming there was this international gang of blackmailers trying to blackmail senior officials of the government.

