BREAKING: Price Of Fuel Increases To N617 Per Liter

The cost of PMS has climbed to almost N617 per litre.

Daily Trust confirmed that the fuel price has now been increased from N539 to N617 per litre during a visit to a NNPC filling station in Abuja’s Central neighborhood.

The immediate reason could not be ascertained but it is not unconnected to the recent projections by oil marketers that fuel price will hit N700 per litre soon.

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA) is yet to comment on the development.

