Marketers Protest N185/Litre Fuel, Threaten Strike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, on Monday, threatened to withdraw its service over incessant increment on the price of the premium motor spirit in the Eastern part of the country, Punch reports.

The marketers, in a statement, blamed private depots for the hike in price.

According to them, they were buying from depots at N185 per liter, noting that after adding other expenses, the price would increase to N200 per litre.

The marketers regretted that even at N200 per liter, their businesses could not thrive considering the high cost of diesel to power the station and the exploitation from private tank depot owners and NUPENG.

They implored the Federal Government to revive all NNPC depots within the Eastern zone to enable them get the premium motor spirit at a regulated price.

They also sought the intervention of the Nigerian Labour Congress in appealing to NUPENG to reduce the loading fee.

The statement added, ”It is no longer news that premium motor spirit, known as petrol, is sold at N200 per litre in the Eastern part of Nigeria, including Portharcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Uyo, Cross River, Aba, Yenagoa, Makurdi, Lokoja. The real cause of hike in price is the incessant increment in price of premium spirit from private depot owners. A litre of fuel is being sold to us at the rate of N185 per litre.

“When you add transport and logistics including the exploitation by NUPENG in the name of union fee, which is over N120,000 per truck, the price will be more than N200 per liter. Even at N200 per litre, considering the high cost of diesel to power the station and the exploitation from private tank depot owners and NUPENG, our business cannot thrive. Our various associations have met, and we have resolved to withdraw our services.

“Hence, we cannot cope with the harsh environment of doing business, caused by private depot owners and NUPENG. We’re calling on the federal government to revive our various NNPC depots within the Eastern zone to enable us to get premium motor spirit at a regulated price. We are also calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress and the management of NNPC to please appeal to the leadership of NUPENG to lessen our burden by reducing the loading fee.”

