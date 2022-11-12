DesignYourDestiny | Begin That Journey Now – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

The journey of a thousand miles, they say, begins with a step in the right direction! However, one of the greatest challenges we have as human beings is the courage to take that first step. It is sad to note that due to procrastination and fear of the unknown, many are deterred from taking that all important first step. The sad reality of life is that if you don’t take the leap that will lead you to your dream or passion due to fear of how long it will take to get to your destination, one day, you will regret not taking the step.

I have since come to the sublime realization that there is never a perfect time to do anything worth doing. If you have the desire of being a President, Governor, Professor, etc., you need to start preparing now as opposed to waiting for when the coast is clear. Just like a soccer player will have to practice for several years to become a star, an artist will have to hone the skill of singing to become a star, and an author will have to learn the art of writing to become a bestseller, so it is with everyone interested in doing anything.

The message here is very simple; whatever you want to do in life, you must give it your time. Nothing happens by accident, there’s always a cause and effect. If you don’t put in the work, you won’t get any result. Let’s take a case study of someone who wants to build their body, they must have to go to the gym for daily exercise. No one engages in body building without exercising. That’s simply how life works.

When you develop yourself, your work has a way of speaking for you, especially in this era when we literally live on the internet. You can share your work on several social media platforms and the universe will begin to see your work, and invariably begin to look for you. But if you don’t share your work, how will they know about you? As the saying goes, the internet never forgets, when you share your work, rational minds will always reference you as one who has been very productive and passionate about his cause. The interesting part of using the internet to promote your work is that the universe has a way of conspiring with humanity to work with you. Like I always say, we live in a connection economy, so why stay local when you can be global.

Furthermore, when you decide to begin your journey, irrespective of any field you settle for, you can always transfer your skills to another industry when you have distinguished yourself in one industry. For instance, if you are interested in politics, someone can say, you don’t have experience in politics, you can make a case stating you are accomplished banker, economics, manager, coach, doctor, lawyer accountant, teacher or any field you have distinguished yourself in, and use it as a leverage for other skills and knowledge. For the likes of Chief Dele Momodu, leadership is about managing people and resources. When you can show you have been able to manage people and resources, even in a small capacity, you can lead anytime and anywhere.

In conclusion, in whatever you want to do, begin your journey today by taking the simplest of steps that is capable of taking you to the next step.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

