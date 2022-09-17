DesignYourDestiny | Ideas Rule the World – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

“What rules the world is idea, because ideas define the way reality is perceived“ – Irving Kristol

It is an indisputable fact that in sane climes, ideas rule, and people with ingenious mindset are greatly respected. In politics, people are respected if they have money or ideas. But if they are revered if they have both. The importance of ideas can never be underscored. This is because ideas make the world go round.

In our contemporary society, there are great innovations by entrepreneurial minds, who have been able to think out of the box, and created products that have made the world a better place. For instance, Henry Ford invented Ford Motors, Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook, Bill Gates invented Microsoft, Thomas Edison is credited with thousands of inventions, including the phonograph, the electric light bulb, and the telephone and Henry Ukazu wrote a trailblazer, Design Your Destiny- Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. What is unique about these ingenious minds is that they developed great ideas which they have used to solve numerous problems for humanity.

Ideas normally begin with thoughts. According to Lao Tzu, “watch your thoughts, they become your words, watch your words, they become your actions, watch your actions, they become your habit, and watch your habits, they become your destiny. The moral of this quote is that ideas begin with a single thought which if properly managed, can lead to big projects.

The beauty of ideas is that it creates opportunities for creative minds. Creative minds are people who think out of the box. They have a growth mindset as opposed to indolent people with fixed mindset. People with a creative mindset are always curious. They are always eager to ask questions, they can be regarded as problem solvers because of the value they bring to any environment.

It is generally stated that if you want more, you have to work harder and smarter by going the extra mile. Even at workplaces, if you need promotion, you must prove to your boss that you are doing more than the required work assigned to you. To do this, you must bring initiatives that are beneficial to your organization/industry.

This principle is generally applicable globally where value is appreciated. Even at workplaces, the skill of creativity is really appreciated. Employers are always eager to hire individuals with creativity skills. In schools, professors love students who put in extra work in their research assignment, coaches love athletes who spend extra hours training. If you add these up, you’ll discover that it is the small extra work that you do that makes the big difference.

I liken ideas to seeds of greatness. When you have a vision statement, your mission statement will serve as a vehicle to actualizing your dreams.

Ideas come to us in different shapes and forms. An idea can come via meditating, interacting with people, dreams, a problem you’ll love to solve or a change you’ll love to see in the world. Basically, ideas are manifestations of our inner passions and reflections. That is why it is imperative you write down your ideas when you have any.

This is how ideas work; we might be in the same classroom, but we don’t assimilate or understand the same thing, we might be looking, but we don’t seem to see the same thing. We might even be considering the same project, but don’t have the same vision

It is widely stated that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step in the right direction. You’ll also agree with me that a wildfire starts with a light stick before exploding. In the same nein, great things happen with an idea. According to Jose Ortega, Thinking is the desire to gain reality by means of ideas. “ However, it should be noted that while all thinking may be reasoning, all reasoning is not thinking. What makes all reasoning thinking is ideas. Ideas indeed, are the fruits of our thinking.

One of the best things that can happen to anyone is to have people with great ideas, vision, ingenious mindsets, visionaries and scintillating intellectual abilities around him.

In conclusion, I would love to ask a question; when you have ideas, how do you handle them? Do you write them down, share with a friend, resource minds or do you just dismiss them? Whatever is your position, just know that ideas come to us when we have developed the capacity to receive them. According to Abhusek kumar Sadhu, If you have an idea, treat it like a newborn baby by treating them tenderly or else they can get killed pretty quickly. Also, treat them gently because they can be bruised in infancy; treat them respectfully, because they could be the most valuable things that ever came into your life; treat them protectively by not letting them get away; Treat them nutritionally by feeding them very well. In addition, treat them antiseptically, by not letting them get infected with the germs of negative thought. And finally, treat them responsively by responding, acting, and doing something with them.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

