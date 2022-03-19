#DesignYourDestiny | Investing in Yourself – By Henry Ukazu

My strong Christian faith has taught me that the best investment ever is the one invested in God, and I am unapologetic about it. This is because when you invest in God, you put your trust in him, and when you put your trust in him, he invests in you by providing all you need to succeed. Isn’t it true that when you work in God’s vineyard, he will work in your vineyard?

You may be wondering whether this article is spiritual, or why it has a spiritual undertone. Well, there is nothing spiritual about it, God, in his infiniteness is introduced to prove a point and pass a message. Having said that, it is imperative to note, on the other hand, another best investment anyone can make is to invest in himself. When you invest in yourself, you attract unimaginable value, and people will definitely appreciate you more.

It is generally said that there’s no free lunch anywhere. Anything you want in life; you must have to work for it, especially if you are interested in making an impact in society. Uninformed minds always believe they can find a benefactor out of the blues by sheer luck, but they fail to realize that before a benefactor will invest or support you, you would have invested in yourself by either learning a skill, acquiring education, offering a service or selling a product.

Investing in oneself comes in different forms; investing in your future savings (having a retirement plan); investing in children’s education; investing in your spouse or family, buying properties, acquiring education, learning a skill, abstaining from crimes, sex etc. just to have a fruitful life.

It can also mean working on yourself by taking proper care of yourself, detoxifying your mind to live a more meaningful life.

Investing in yourself adds value to your life. When you learn more, you will earn more. When you know you are valuable, you will have a certain level of confidence. Nothing gives you greater confidence than knowing that, regardless of your challenges, or problems that may rear their ugly heads, you are confident you will solve them.

One of the biggest advantages of investing in yourself is that people will be inspired by your life and accomplishments. I always use myself as a case study. If I can author a book, anyone can be a bestseller. I used to be a horrible writer, but with determination to succeed, good mentors and more importantly, the grace of God, I have been able to hone my writing skills.

When you invest in yourself, it is easier for people to invest in you. Investing in yourself does not come cheap though because it can be financially tasking, especially when you have to pay for education, attend courses which might even require you to fly internationally or locally, lodge in hotels, etc. However, with the advent of technology and social media, one can add value to his life by engaging people on several social media platforms who offer free training opportunities for personal development.

When you rightly invest in yourself, you will reap the blessings that come with it. Investing in yourself is paying now to play later. Most times in the journey of life, we tend to look at how long it will take to finish a programme, learn or learn a skill and then become discouraged. We fail to understand that, sometimes, you will have to go through the process to reap the fruits. It’s just like having a book with nuggets which is capable of transforming your life, but because the book is disguised as three hundred pages, you find it hard to open it, forgetting that, when you read and understand the contents, you can implement all you have learnt and start earning a huge amount of money.

You may be wondering how you can invest yourself. You can invest in yourself by reading books of interest, traveling, acquiring education, having a mentor/mentee, learning a skill and learning from other people by engaging them or observing what they do.

Investing in oneself takes a lot of effort. People who have genuinely succeeded in life didn’t get there by accident or on a roller coaster. They invested heavily in themselves and in their businesses. Did you know that people will believe in you first before they believe in your business? Hence the more reason you have to invest in yourself.

Do you know that investing in yourself gives you credibility? You will get more credibility when people know that you are an expert in your craft. You will become an authority.

To invest in yourself, you must be goal oriented. When you have goals, you will do all that is positively necessary to see your goals come to light, and this might entail taking control of your plans by putting yourself in the driver’s seat.

Did you know that when you are involved in a relationship that didn’t work, the best thing you can do is ask yourself the following questions; what were my mistakes and how can I amend it? If you were the major cause of the problem, you must work on yourself by forgiving yourself so you can heal. Above all, you must take care of yourself because that’s very important.

In conclusion, in all you do, you must take care of yourself; that’s the first law of investing in oneself. You can easily do this by resting, taking a good nap, eating healthy, going to the gym, forgiving yourself and practicing meditation amongst other healthy habits.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

