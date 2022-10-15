DesignYourDestiny | Preparation As Foundation to Success – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Before anything else, preparation is the key to success. Alexander Graham Bell

Life is filled with rules, principles, complications, dynamics and variables. One can never understand life nor get the fullness of it. To understand life however, different principles and rules must be applied, depending on the issues at hand.

In the journey of life, while there are many routes to attain success, it is however pertinent to note that there’s no elevator to success; you must climb the stairs. Even when you climb the stairs, you must ensure you are taking the right steps otherwise you might be a victim of defective success which literally translates to succeeding in an area you are either not passionate about or leaning on a wrong ladder to attain success.

There are a thousand and one rules and principles to success, but one of the foundational rules that stands out is preparation. Preparation is very fundamental in every sphere of life. Without preparation, one is literally preparing for a resounding failure. Whether you are a student, parent, leader, entrepreneur or politician you must prepare for the task at hand if you intend to make any meaningful impact in life. Even in marriage, you must date to prepare for marriage.

Preparation is much more than doing research and learning the ropes, it also entails preparing one’s mind mentally. As a matter of fact, mental preparation can be likened to be the best form of preparation. This is because success in any sphere of life starts from the mind. You must envision any project you would like to embark on before you hit the ground running.

One of the reasons many people fail in life is because they fail to prepare very well. When you are fully prepared, you will have confidence and know what’s obtainable in your industry. The good thing about preparation is that you don’t know when an opportunity will arise. Progressive minds don’t wait for opportunities to come to them, they create the opportunities by being very strategic.

The benefit of preparation is priceless. If you want to get noticed at your place of work, school, event, etc., you must prepare by going the extra mile to do exceptional work that will set you apart from your colleagues. If you need promotion and raise in life, you must be intentional by strategically preparing yourself for the task ahead.

As a transformative mindset coach, my key message is centered on self-discovery and purpose. Once you are fully aware of who you are, you will want to align yourself with the right people, organizations and associations that fit into your ideology. The next stage will be to set your goals using the S.M.A.R.T. goals technique. The SMART goals simply means, your goal must be Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely. All this won’t be attainable if you are not prepared for the task ahead.

In conclusion, if you want to succeed in life, you must be intentional about your ideas, and you can only do this if you decide to put in the work by aligning your thoughts, words and action.