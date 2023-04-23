DesignYourDestiny | The Power of Thinking Big – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,
“As long as you’re going to be thinking anyway, think big” – Former US President, Donald Trump
The world is not impressed with small minds, but intrigued by dreamers. As a result, one of the greatest gifts we have as human beings is the gift of imagination. We all have this gift, but not everyone of us has deemed it fit to activate it. Did you know that to imagine or fantasize about life is free? Yes. You don’t need to pay to think. If you understand how to use the power of imagination, you can literally attract opportunities. It is quite unfortunate that some of us don’t know how to put our minds to work.
According to Napoleon Hill in his Book, “Think and Grow Rich”, whatever the mind can conceive, believe, it can achieve it. I personally believe, given every equal opportunity, everybody is a potential achiever because there are no dull brains, only brains undeveloped.
As a mindset coach, I understand the limiting factors that affect productivity of all men, and I have been able to work on my clients through the process to attract their heart desires.
While lesser minds see problems and either run away from it or delegate it to other people, greater minds see problems as a means of making an impact. Great men have been able to use their subconscious mind to solve the world’s problems, and that is why they are respected as great innovators.
When it comes to succeeding in life, the first point of call is the mind. Regardless of anything you would like to accomplish on earth, whether good or bad you will first think about it in your subconscious mind before manifesting it.
To think big means to think out of the box. If you come from a humble background like me, and have the desire to be a man or woman of means, like becoming a President, Governor, Professor, pilot, Judge, etc., it might generally appear impossible based on the circumstances surrounding you, but if you are courageous enough to work on your mindset, trust me, there’s no height you can’t attain.
A case study of interest is the former President of America, Barack Hussein Obama, who became the 44th President of the USA after defeating top contenders like Hillary Clinton to get the Democratic Party ticket and thereafter defeating McCain and Mitt Romney to win the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. The interesting story here is that Barack Obama’s father is from Kenya. Ordinarily, it will seem impossible for Barack Obama to win against Hillary Clinton and other credible and extraordinarily qualified white candidates to get the party’s presidential ticket not to talk of winning Mitt Romney a white man from a wealthy family. The significance of this analysis is that President Obama didn’t allow naysayers to kill his dream and vision. He believed in himself, and saw the possibility of becoming the first African-American President. Think big!
To activate the magical power of thinking big, here are some ideas to explore:
Thinking Big Gives You Motivation
Your goals and desires will motivate you. If you set goals, but don’t feel motivated towards them, perhaps, it is because your goals are not exciting or big enough. Isn’t it true that when things are normal, they don’t excite you.
Thinking Big Attracts the Right People and Opportunities
If you dream big, you will automatically attract other big dreamers into your life. Nobody likes to work with anyone who is uninteresting or has no vision. It’s a fact that like minds attract like minds. We all like to work with people who are passionate about a cause or vision. This is why big companies like Tesla, Apple, Facebook, Google, etc., are able to attract top talents.
On a personal level, most of the success I have recorded was because I refused to follow the status quo. I didn’t allow my environment or circumstances to limit me. For instance, during my formative years in the USA, I used to be a horrible writer. But over time, I have developed the art of writing by associating with the right people, inclusive of my mentors and mentees, and guess what, I’m still learning the art of writing. Today, I’m an author of a trailblazer book, and another book is in the pipeline.
Why Think Small When You Can Think Big?
Most people have the wrong perception of life. They believe that thinking big requires more work. Guess what, the same energy it takes to think small is the same energy it takes to think big. So why think small when you can think big? Thinking big is just a mentality.
It is instructive to note that Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Henry Ukazu, have 24 hours a day. So, it doesn’t mean that to achieve greater success, you will need to put in more time. It is your mentality that will shape the way you make decisions and the way you do things. According to Tony Robbins, “It’s not the lack of resources that causes failure, it’s the lack of resourcefulness that causes failure.”
It doesn’t matter where you are right now, how much money you make, your family background, your education, or who you are, to be successful, all you need is to be resourceful. Do yourself a favour by making thinking big your mantra.
Reading Makes You Think Big
According to Francis Bacon, ‘writing maketh an exact mind, conference maketh a ready man but reading maketh a full man”. Great readers are great leaders. You can literally travel miles of journey just by reading. Reading the autobiographies of great people will make you understand their thought process, their challenges, failures and general experience of life, and this can make you think big. The more you read, the more knowledge you gain and the better you can expand your view.
According to Oprah Winfrey, reading is “her personal path to freedom”. She said, “Books allowed me to see a world beyond the front porch of my grandmother’s shotgun house”.
Enlarge your dreams by networking.
You can expand your mind by networking with great minds. When you network with other successful people, you are expanding your mindset. According to Steve Jobs, “Start small, think big. Don’t worry about too many things at once. Take a handful of simple things to begin with, and then progress to more complex ones. Think about not just tomorrow, but the future. Put a ding in the universe.”
In conclusion, do you have any desire or ambition in life? No matter how impossible you think it is to attain a given desire due to certain perceived limitations, I want you to change that mindset by thinking big and seeing the possibility. After all, there’s no harm in thinking big when you can think at all.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
