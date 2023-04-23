DesignYourDestiny | The Power of Thinking Big – By Henry Ukazu

The world is not impressed with small minds, but intrigued by dreamers. As a result, one of the greatest gifts we have as human beings is the gift of imagination. We all have this gift, but not everyone of us has deemed it fit to activate it. Did you know that to imagine or fantasize about life is free? Yes. You don’t need to pay to think. If you understand how to use the power of imagination, you can literally attract opportunities. It is quite unfortunate that some of us don’t know how to put our minds to work.