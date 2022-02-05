DesignYourDestiny | Understanding the Secret of Attitude – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

One of the most prized virtues and traits of progressive minds is attitude.

Attitude works in different ways, and operates like the law of karma. Attitudes are like blind spots. When someone with a repulsive attitude is acting in a funny way, they might not see it, at best the person might think he/she is acting in the right manner due to their narcissistic behaviour. The people who see such attitudes are those around the person. In some cases, some people might confuse attitude with ego and being right without knowing that they are wrong. If you have “an attitude” problem, you might not know, it’s only people who are around you who perceive it and inform you constructively if they truly care for your growth.

One of the secured ways of attracting goodwill into your life is by having a good attitude. Just like perception is what the world uses to judge people, especially in this era of social media where most people are evaluated by the contents they share. Your manner can be shown by how you speak, write, dress, eat, dance, pray or even relate with your fellow students, parents, superiors, and business partners. Attitude in summary, is the way you conduct yourself.

There are many attributes of progressive people and one of them is having a positive attitude towards life. They look at life through a different lens. They don’t just work with the flow of ideas, they take their time to digest and process any information before executing.

A good attitude attracts goodwill and goodwill if properly managed attracts access and access creates unlimited doors of opportunities. It’s instructive to note that before people meet you, they’ll see your attitude. Attitude is like perfume, it can be perceived but not touched. If you want to have a headway in life, you must have a good attitude.

A student applying for admission must apply the right attitude in his/her application otherwise, the student might lose out, a prospective candidate looking for a position in a reputable company must display a good attitude when called for an interview, a business person without a good attitude will lose so many business opportunities especially when the person has pride or acts nasty to clients. A parent without a good attitude might not know he/she is teaching or influencing his/her child negatively. As a mentee who wants to be mentored by a great person, you must endeavor to have the right decorum in terms of your manner of approach.

Attitude cannot be overemphasized. When you understand how attitude works, you will understand therein lies the secret of resourceful people. This is because people will generally relate more with you when you respect and exhibit a humble personality as opposed to when you show them you have degrees, money, pride, or connections.

According to Obi Iyiegbu, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist “Attitude is a way of looking at things. We all view life through a certain lens. Our attitude to life determines life’s attitude to us. This means that we shape our own lives. Choosing to be positive and having a good attitude not only makes us happier and healthier but also turns our dreams into reality. The truth however is that developing and maintaining a positive attitude is handwork especially when we have the natural tendency of reverting to negativity, but the good news is that we can train our brain to be more optimistic. Someone said, “if you can’t change your fate, change your attitude”. Success & failure depends more upon attitude than upon capacity. Having a bad attitude negatively affects your actions. If you want to make the world a better place, then first try and be a better person. Be grateful and complain less!!! Learn to always see the good in every situation. Make someone smile and try to live positively. Even when life throws a lemon at you, make sure you make lemonade with it. Remember, your “attitude “determines your “altitude” , that is, how far you’ll go”.

Question: Do you have anything you have been wishing for? If yes, try exhibiting a good attitude towards life and see how the universe will work in your favor.