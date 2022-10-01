DesignYourDestiny | What Are You Doing with Your Gift? – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

The best gift nature offers us is the gift of life. This is because when there is life, there is hope. Hope is the lubricant that sustains life. It is instructive to note that when all options are gone, hope must be kept alive because when one loses hope, everything is lost.

As human beings, life offers us many gifts, what we do with the gifts is what makes the difference. However, most times, we fail to recognize the gifts we have. At other times, we look down on our gifts thinking they are less important or inferior to other gifts. In my humble opinion, no gift is superior to another. What is important is what you do with your gift. Your gift is your value. Your job is to find the people that need your gift and offer it to them.

Gifts come to us in different shapes, and sizes. Sometimes, gifts come to us like experience, good friends, opportunities, good health, family, jobs, skill, etc. While some people have the gift of networking, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal relationship, joy, forgiveness etc., others have the gift of understanding, intelligence, ingenuity, cooking, dancing, preaching, speaking, teaching, healing etc.

It is important to note that while these gifts are sometimes innate, we still have to learn or nurture them to full capacity. Again, sometimes, we have to create this gift. But what is important is to use our gift to make the world a better place.

Human beings by nature are insatiable, when we accumulate wealth, we still want to acquire more wealth. When we distinguish ourselves with an academic record, we still want to either maintain the record or set another academic record. When we excel in a particular sporting activity, we always have the urge to set another world record. The same principle is applicable when we seek material things. This spirit of insatiability makes a rich man poor because he lacks gratitude, and it makes a poor man rich because he has gratitude.

To truly understand how gift works, you have to understand how gratitude works. When you are grateful for who you are, what you have, and for life in general, you will be grateful to your parents, family, friends, and humanity at large. One of the best ways to experience the gift of life is to see what happens to you as an experience. When you see any situation in life as an experience, you won’t have any negative feeling, rather you’ll learn from it because life happens to everyone.

What most people fail to understand is that no human being has it all together. We all need each other to survive. The wealthy man needs the service of a carpenter, doctor, lawyer, accountant etc. while they also need him. The President, Governor, Captains of industry etc. all need people to execute their projects. The best way to understand how important human nature works is by looking at the human body. Every single part of the human body depends on the other to function well. None is superior to the other. That’s simply how life works.

In conclusion, examine yourself and ask yourself, what gift do you have and how can you use it to serve humanity?