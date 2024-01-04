Connect with us

FG To Suspend Degree Certificates From Uganda, Kenya, Others

Following the suspension of accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo, the Federal Government has said the sanction would be extended to more countries like Uganda, Kenya and Niger Republic.

“We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo,” Education Minister Tahir Mamman said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday. “We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up.”

We will not stop at the suspension of certificates from Togo and Benin Republic alone. We are going to extend the suspension to other countries where such institutions operate.

An undercover journalist had detailed how he acquired a degree from a university in Benin Republic under two months and in fact, deployed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Federal Government had suspended immediately suspended accreditation of certificates from the two francophone West African nations and launched a probe which the minister said should submit its report in three months.

Mamman also said students who patronise such institutions are not victims but criminals. “I have no sympathy for such people. Instead, they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested,” the minister said on Wednesday.

He added that security agents will go after those with fake certificates from foreign countries already using them to secure opportunities in Nigeria.

