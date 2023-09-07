Hon. Betara Congratulates Tinubu Over His Victory At The Tribunal

Hon. Muktar Betara has congratulated the president Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, vice president Kashim Shettima GCON, and the APC over their victory at the tribunal.

Hon. Betara described the tribunal judgement as victory for democracy.

“I congratulate Mr. President, H.E., Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Vice President, H.E., Kashim Shettima GCON, on the verdict by PEPC. This is indeed a victory for Nigerians and democracy.”

Muktar Betara Aliyu, OON is a Nigerian accountant and lawmaker, first elected to the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2007 to represent the Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the North-eastern region of Nigeria and presently chairman committee on FCT.

