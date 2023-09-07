Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hon. Betara Congratulates Tinubu Over His Victory At The Tribunal

Published

Hon. Muktar Betara has congratulated the president Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, vice president Kashim Shettima GCON, and the APC over their victory at the tribunal.

Hon. Betara described the tribunal judgement as victory for democracy.

“I congratulate Mr. President, H.E., Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Vice President, H.E., Kashim Shettima GCON, on the verdict by PEPC. This is indeed a victory for Nigerians and democracy.”

Muktar Betara Aliyu, OON is a Nigerian accountant and lawmaker, first elected to the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2007 to represent the Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the North-eastern region of Nigeria and presently chairman committee on FCT.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Elections: Nigerians Not Ready for Igbo Presidency – Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, on Wednesday said Nigerians are not ready for a president from the Igbo extraction ahead of...

February 22, 2023

News

‘Elements’ in Aso Villa Want APC to Lose Election, Says El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said there are “elements” in the Presidential Villa that are seeking the defeat of the ruling...

February 1, 2023

News

Tinubu’s Hectic Campaign Schedule Won’t Let Him Attend Debates – Keyamo

One of the spokespersons for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has said that the hectic campaign schedule of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential...

November 7, 2022

News

PDP Senator, Nnamani, Listed in Tinubu Campaign Council

A sitting Peoples Democratic Party Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has surprisingly been listed as a member of the All...

September 25, 2022

Copyright ©