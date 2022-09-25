Connect with us

News

PDP Senator, Nnamani, Listed in Tinubu Campaign Council

Published

A sitting Peoples Democratic Party Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has surprisingly been listed as a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to Punch,  the APC released the Presidential Campaign Council list on Friday following weeks of anxiety and serial postponements.

Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State between 1999 and 2007, but currently representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, is listed as a member of the local government directorate. He is the 350th slot on the APC’s 422-member PCC list signed by the secretary of the council, James Faleke.

The council chaired by the President Muhammadu Buhari, will be inaugurated on Monday.

Meanwhile, last month, in an interview, Senator Nnamani admitted that Tinubu is a strong politician that he admires a lot especially because of his political achievements but would prefer to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Nnamani is also seeking a return to the Senate for the third time and is listed by INEC as the PDP senatorial candidate for Enugu East in the February 2023 election.

See a copy of the list where Nnamani’s name appeared below:

____

