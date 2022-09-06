Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How Keyamo Sued Tinubu Over Certificate Forgery – Bwala

Published

The Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has proven that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, once sued the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, for alleged certificate forgery, Punch reports.

Bwala, in an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, noted that Keyamo had sued the Lagos Assembly in 2002 over Tinubu’s candidacy as the then governor of Lagos State.

Citing a law report titled Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002), Bwala said, “This is the Supreme Court decision in the case I have cited and I will just read a line: The appellant alleged amongst others as a legal practitioner that he has been confronted by some of his clients who wanted to understand certain things they consider important relating to their contesting the governorship in Lagos State.

“He further, that is Festus Keyamo, alleged certificate forgery against the Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that the latter was not qualified for the office of the governor.”

Bwala noted that Keyamo, who was recently appointed as the spokesperson of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, was the appellant in the then case.

Bwala was an All Progressives Congress chieftain who left the party after Tinubu unveiled Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

After Bwala defected to the PDP following the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket criticism, Atiku appointed him as campaign spokesman.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Rapist From Rivers Joined Atiku to Receive Shekarau Into PDP – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike alleged on Tuesday that a ‘rapist’ who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers joined former Vice...

August 30, 2022

News

PDP NWC Divided Over Ayu, Chairman’s Fate Uncertain

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party is presently divided over the demand by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the...

August 29, 2022

News

Atiku Dines With Wike in London

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dined with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in London on Thursday, Daily Trust...

August 26, 2022

News

2023: Competence Will Determine Nigeria’s Next President – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the forthcoming 2023 presidential election will not be about connections, tribe or...

August 22, 2022

Copyright ©