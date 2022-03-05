I Helped Aregbesola, Fayemi, Mimiko Become Governors – Tinubu

Few months to the presidential election, one of the presidential aspirants and leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday paid a visit to the traditional rulers in the three senatorial district of Ondo State, seeking their support for his aspiration, Punch reports.

Speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure, the former governor of Lagos State said he had helped many people in the country to achieve their political goals.

Among the beneficiaries of his political benevolence, Tinubu mentioned a former governor of Osun and Ondo States, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Dr Olusegun Mimiko respectively.

He also mentioned Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the President, Muhammadu Buhari among others .

Tinubu said, “I helped Mimiko got his mandate through court after two years that he was elected. I helped Fayemi get his mandate after three years. It took Aregbesola three years, 10 months, to get his mandate. We have helped many people like that.”

