I Will Sell Refineries to Businessmen If Elected President, Atiku Insists

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has restated his plan to sell all Nigeria’s refineries to businessmen if elected in 2023, Daily Trust reports.

Atiku stated this during a special interview with the Voice of America (VOA Hausa) during his visit to Washington DC, America.

He said, “My position on this is not new, I already said years ago, I will sell them, because if you give it to the businessmen, they will run these refineries better.”

Regarding the oil theft in southern Nigeria, the former vice president also promised to deal with the problem if he became president.

“This is a different problem that we have to see how we can use the power of the government to stop it, because there must be cooperation between the NNPC and the security agencies who are responsible to look after Oil pipelines laid,” he said.

Nigeria has four oil refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt, which are not working properly. As a result, most of refined oil used in Nigeria is imported from foreign countries.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.