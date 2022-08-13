IGP Dismisses Corporal Over Assault, Disobedience to Order

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has dismissed Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri attached to Dolphin Division Headquarters, Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022, The Nation reports.

The dismissed officer with Force Number: 509745 who, enlisted into the Force on December 6, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the road side contrary to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to that effect.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the dismissed officer also assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice.

His dismissal, Adejobi said, takes effect from Friday, August 12, 2022.

“The Police hereby calls on officers and men of the Force to maintain professionalism and civility to members of the public in the discharge of their duties in line with extant laws.

“The Force equally calls on members of the public to ensure proper conduct in all encounters with police officers to avoid infractions which may be subject to prosecution,” the statement reads.

