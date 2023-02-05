Keyamo, Dogara Trade Words Over Buhari’s Endorsement of Tinubu

he spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Festus Keyamo and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Sunday traded words over President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nation reports.

The heated exchange generated mixed reactions on social media, especially Twitter.

Dogara had referred to Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu, at a campaign in Nasarawa State as a satire.

But in a swift reaction, Keyamo described the former Speaker, as a ‘political prostitute’.

Dogara said: “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he would escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju’ll give his best to Nigeria, really?. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire,” Dogara said in his tweet.

Keyamo and Dogara, both lawyers, were mates at the Nigerian Law School

Reacting, Keyamo wrote, “My brother and law school mate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber that you’ve always been.”

Firing back, Dogara challenged Keyamo to win a councilorship election first because both of them are not “mates” in politics.

He said: “Yes, we were mates at Law School, but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category”

“My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship,” he added.

But Keyamo, replied the former speaker telling him that everyone must not “be rated by elections won and lost”.

He said: “Let me remind you that I’ve reached the height of our profession and you must learn to respect your senior at the bar!”

