Military: Those Instigating Us To Overthrow Tinubu’s Government Will Fail

According to the Military High Command, there are conspiracies from various sources to encourage personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces to overthrow the current democratic government, which is presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

However, it asserted that the attempt will fail and that because the military is content and thrives under democracy, it won’t take part in any plot to undermine Nigeria’s hard-won democracy.

Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General and the Director of Defence Information, called the development “unpatriotic and wicked” in an early message on Saturday morning.

He asserted that the military will continue to carry out its constitutional obligations rather than planning a coup against the current democratic government, stressing that Nigeria’s armed forces would not be diverted.

Gusau’s reaction came on the heels of calls by some Nigerians that the military should step into the country’s leadership position owing to the perceived failure of democratic governments.

But in his message, the senior military officer said the armed forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, would not for any reason involve in any form of insubordination.

“The reports calling on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities,” the senior military said.

He also dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the troops of the Nigerian military were not well taken care of, noting that it would not allow any individual or group of individuals to instigate military officers against the present government.

Gusau added, “The Defence headquarters frowns at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its personnel however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

