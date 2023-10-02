Nasarawa Guber: Tribunal Sacks Gov. Sule , Declares PDP’s Umbugadu Winner

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has ordered that David Umbugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be recognized as the legitimate winner of the election and that the Certificate of Return that had been given to Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State’s March 18 governorship election be withdrawn.

The three-member Tribunal, presided over by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, announced a split verdict on Monday, 2:1 in favor of Umbugadu, who was declared the victor of the State’s governorship race.

Details to Come…..

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.