Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NLC Gives Seven-Day Ultimatum To FG Over Fuel, Cash Crunch

Published

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government seven-day ultimatum to address the current currency crunch and fuel scarcity in parts of the country or risk a nationwide industrial action at the expiration of the ultimatum.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajero gave the strike notice, after the meeting of the central working committee of the Congress on Monday.

Ajero, who bemoaned the hardship faced by Nigerian workers owing to the naira redesigned policy of the Federal Government and the lingering fuel scarcity in parts of the country, said the union has been pushed to the wall.

Ajero said, “The Congress wishes to inform the Federal Government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase on petroleum products.

“The NLC is giving the Federal Government of Nigeria, the agencies of government including the Central Bank of Nigeria and other banking institutions seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch. If they fail to do this at the expiration of the seven days, Congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to access N1 to board vehicles to our workplace.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

2023 Elections: Vote For Labour Party, NLC Directs Workers

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all workers to work for the success of the Labour Party for the general...

February 23, 2023

News

2023: LP Adopts Nigerian Workers’ Charter as Campaign Agenda

The Labour Party (LP) has adopted the Nigerian workers’ charter of demands as its campaign agenda for next year’s presidential election. This was contained...

September 16, 2022

News

FG Must Pay Striking Lecturers – NLC

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has promised continued support for striking university lecturers to ensure all their wages are paid contrary to the Federal Government...

August 26, 2022

News

No Work, No-Pay Rule: NLC Backs ASUU on Salary Arrears

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday supported the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU)’s insistence on the payment of the withheld salaries of its...

August 23, 2022

Copyright ©