Pastor, Church Members Robbed During Service In South Africa

Armed robbers invaded a church service in South Africa and seized the belongings to rob the preacher and members of the congregation their valuable items in South Africa.

In a viral video, the pastor of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost, located in Johannesburg, South Africa, was seen preaching from the pulpit when the men of the underworld stormed the worship centre.

After gaining entrance, the assailants armed with pistols, forced the worshippers to lie on the floor, as they went around, seizing the congregants’ mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

Not satisfied with heinous acts, the robbers then accosted the preacher and forced him to lead them to the location where money was kept in the church.

The clergyman, afterwards, was whisked away by the robbers to an unknown location.

Reacting, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, in a statement to the Ghanaian Community in South Africa, expressed worry over the incident.

“The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service,” the statement read.

“The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family.

“Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriots.”

“In order to forestall such occurrences, the High Commission urged the people to take precautions in ensuring their safety.

“Mission wishes to advise all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary/precautions to ensure their safety and well-being and will update the Community of any further developments related to the case.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.