News

PDP Crisis: I’ve No Plans to Resign, Ayu Declares

Published

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyiochia Ayu has stated he has no plans to resign, The Nation reports.

He said he will not resign now or in the foreseeable future having been given a four-year mandate to lead the opposition party.

There has been pressure on Ayu to resign in line with an alleged agreement he entered into prior to his emergence to step down if the presidential candidate emerges from the north.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the party’s presidential ticket with Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike coming second.

The Wike’s camp has insisted on the resignation of Ayu as a major condition to support Atiku in the 2023 presidential poll.

But Ayu, according to a tweet by his Media Aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Monday said he won’t resign.

The tweet reads: “The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyiochia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning.

“For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.”

