PDP Will Crumble If I Leave – Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will crumble if he leaves the party.

Although Kwankwaso says he is not happy with the main opposition party at the present, he affirmed that he has yet to defect from the party.

He made the remarks during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Political Paradigm where he spoke about his political ambitions.

“There is no question about it,” said the former governor in response to what the PDP’s fate would be if he leaves. “Where are the leaders? Who are the leaders? They will crumble.”

Amid rumours and speculations that he has left for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), he insisted that he remained in the PDP, but his new political movement, the National Movement has joined the NNPP.

According to him, the NNPP which is seen as the third force will get stronger than the PDP and become the second force if he joins the party.

Kwankwaso later went on to speak about some of the reasons for his unhappiness in the PDP, citing the recent zonal congress in the North West.

“Ideally, I should be one of the most important individuals in a party like PDP,” he said. “For many obvious reasons and from what we see, it’s like many people are turning my strength into weakness and that cannot be acceptable.

“Look at the scenario in the North West during the congress, from the things that were taken to Kano, the vice-chairman of the zone was supposed to be given to me to nominate somebody. Just like it was done in Katsina, (Former Governor Ibrahim) Shema nominated what was allocated to him, in Kaduna (Former Governor Ahmed) Makarfi did that, in Jigawa (Former Governor) Sule Lamido did that, in Kebbi Kabiru Turaki did that, in Sokoto (Governor Aminu) Tambuwal did that.

“It is only in Kano that they thought I was too small to be given that position and that’s what triggered the whole thing, and everybody kept quiet and were so happy that maybe Kwankwaso is not needed in the party.”

