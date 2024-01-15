Tinubu Shunned Ganduje’s Pressure To Influence S’Court Judgment – Kano gov

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has hailed President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for not succumbing to alleged pressure to influence the decision of the Supreme Court in the Kano governorship election.

The Kano governor, in a statement on Sunday by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Bature Tofa, alleged that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and immediate-past Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, pressured the President to influence the court verdict but Tinubu did not yield to the pressure.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, restored Yusuf’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, after both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal had earlier nullified his victory and pronounced Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the poll.

The Supreme Court judgment doused the tension that had built in Kano after the sacking of Yusuf by the two lower courts.

In the Sunday statement, Yusuf expressed his satisfaction with Tinubu and Shettima’s steadfastness in the face of alleged pressure to interfere with the apex court’s ruling, despite strong opposition from various quarters.

The Government House spokesman, in his statement, said, “Referring to the alleged efforts by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to use the Presidency to sway the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of Gawuna, Yusuf said Tinubu and Shettima’s unwavering stance was a testament to Nigeria being in capable hands.”

Furthermore, Yusuf extended an olive branch to his rival, Gawuna, who lost in the Supreme Court, emphasising the need to focus on building Kano now that the political contest is over.

The statement quoted the governor as saying, “As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavor to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens.”

Efforts to get Ganduje’s reaction to the claim by Yusuf were unsuccessful as his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olufo, told one of our correspondents on the phone: “Let me get back to you. I’ll get back to you.”

He had, however, yet to get back to our correspondent as of the time of filing this report and did not take further calls.

Also, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Kano State, Ahmed Aruwa, said he could not comment on Yusuf’s claim until the party members met the national chairman.

“We have made the decision (not to attend) to any pressing issue until we meet the National Chairman,” Aruwa said.

He promised to give a proper reaction when the time was ripe.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling APC, Nze Chidi, said Friday’s judgments of the Supreme Court in seven states governorship elections doused tension in the country.

On Friday, the Supreme Court gave final verdicts on the governorship elections in Lagos, Ebonyi, Cross River, Zamfara, Plateau, Kano and Abia states.

The apex court affirmed the lower courts’ judgments upholding the victory of governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Alex Otti (Abia), Bassey Out (Cross River), and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi).

The court also restored the victory of governors Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State); and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State), who were earlier sacked by the lower courts.

Reacting to the judgments, Chidi, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said, “In my view, I think it is a moment for Nigerians to be happy. I also believe that it has in a way doused tension in the country. It is not a matter of whether it is the APC, PDP Labour or NNPP. The reality is that as we all know, the final arbiter has spoken in all elections and is essentially commendable.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.