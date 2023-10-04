Pregnancy Claim: Davido’s Alleged American Lover, Anita Brown Extends Apology To Chioma

Anita Brown, the rumored American girlfriend of David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, the musician, has apologized to Chioma, the singer’s wife , for allowing her pain to drive a wedge between her and the singer’s wife.

Anita’s apology comes about three months after she taunted Chioma on social media, referring to her as a “pity wife.”

A few weeks before her public apology, Anita posted an ultrasound scan image online, claiming it was proof of her pregnancy with Davido’s child.

However, some Nigerians accused the American lady of downloading the ultrasound image from Google.

On Tuesday, Anita surprisingly apologised to Chioma for causing her pain.

“l am going through a traumatic and tragic time in my life. I honestly don’t want to speak on it & don’t need to, or have to speak on it. It’s too much to bear right now.

“I’m disquieted by all of the events that have taken place. The only thing I will say is I regret that I let my pain and feelings of betrayal allow me to turn me against another woman.

“So, I apologise to Chioma. I never intended to speak on you or your child. Losing is never a good feeling, being hurt by someone you love and care about is not a good feeling.

“Moving forward I would prefer to be known for the light I bring into the world. Peace & Love,“ she wrote.

